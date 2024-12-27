Summarize Simplifying... In short Grooming your Old English Sheepdog involves regular brushing to prevent matting, occasional baths with breed-specific shampoo, and trimming around the paws and rear for cleanliness.

Don't forget to check their ears weekly for signs of infection and keep their eyes clear of irritation by daily wiping and trimming the surrounding hair.

Old English Sheepdog grooming guide

04:02 pm Dec 27, 2024

What's the story Grooming your Old English Sheepdog: A comprehensive guide you have been looking for! Their long, shaggy coats are iconic, but they also need a lot of TLC! Regular grooming isn't just about keeping your Old English Sheepdog looking great, it's also crucial for preventing mats and skin problems. Discover expert grooming tips in this article, from brushing techniques and bathing recommendations to everything else you need to keep your Old English Sheepdog healthy and happy.

Brushing

Brushing basics

Brushing is crucial for maintaining an Old English Sheepdog's dense coat. Start with a pin brush to detangle the outer coat, working your way from head to tail in sections. To prevent mats, aim to brush your dog at least three times a week. For areas prone to tangling, such as behind the ears and under the legs, use a slicker brush. Be gentle when addressing these sensitive spots.

Bathing

Bath time tips

Bathing an Old English Sheepdog can be a bit of a hassle because of their thick fur. Use a dog-specific shampoo formulated for long-haired breeds. Make sure to remove all mats before bathing as water can cause them to tighten. Unless they get particularly dirty, it's best not to bathe your dog more than once every two months. Bathing them too often can remove the natural oils from their coat.

Trimming

Trimming necessities

While Old English Sheepdogs don't need a fancy haircut like some breeds, trimming a few key areas keeps them clean and comfortable. Use safety scissors or dog clippers to trim around the paws and rear end. This helps prevent debris from sticking and keeps your dog feeling fresh. Check these spots once a month to see if they need a little snip.

Ears

Ear care essentials

The floppy ears of an Old English Sheepdog are super cute but can be prone to infection if not regularly checked. Once a week (at least), gently lift each ear and check for any redness or unpleasant smell, which could indicate a problem. A vet-approved ear cleaner on a cotton ball is usually sufficient to keep the ears clean and dry.

Eyes

Eye maintenance matters

Old English Sheepdogs' long hair can cause eye irritation due to stray hairs or dirt buildup. This can potentially lead to more serious issues if not addressed promptly. Daily wiping with a soft, damp cloth will remove any debris, and keeping the hair around the eyes trimmed will reduce irritation, maintain clear vision, and prevent infections.