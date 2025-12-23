TechBytes: How to create shortcuts to one-click printing

Creating one-click printing shortcuts can save you a lot of time and hassle, especially if you print documents regularly. By setting up these shortcuts, you can streamline your printing process, making it faster and more efficient. This guide will help you set up these shortcuts on different platforms, so that you can print documents with just a click. Here are some practical tips to help you set up one-click printing shortcuts.

Windows setup Setting up shortcuts on Windows To create one-click printing shortcuts on Windows, start by opening the Control Panel and navigate to Devices and Printers. Right-click on your preferred printer and select Printer Preferences. Here, you can set default settings like paper size and print quality. Once done, create a shortcut by right-clicking the printer icon and selecting Create Shortcut. This will add an easy access icon on your desktop for quick printing.

Mac setup Configuring shortcuts on Mac On a Mac, open System Preferences and select Printers and Scanners. Choose your desired printer from the list and adjust the settings according to your needs. To create a one-click shortcut, open the Print dialog from any document, select Save as PDF from the dropdown menu, then choose Add to Favorites. This way, you can access your printer settings quickly from any application.

Software solutions Utilizing third-party software Third-party software can also help you create custom printing shortcuts with advanced features like batch processing or automated workflows. Programs like Print Conductor or Qoppa's PDF Studio let you set up personalized print jobs that can be executed with a single click. These tools are especially useful for businesses that deal with high-volume printing tasks on a regular basis.