Lord Howe Island, a biodiversity hotspot with unique flora and fauna, is battling climate change while promoting sustainable tourism.

Despite threats like coral bleaching, the island's eco-friendly approach, including a community solar grid and conservation programs, attracts tourists globally.

Known for the Kentia Palm and the world's tallest sea stack, Ball's Pyramid, the island offers a blend of pristine beaches, coral reefs, and rare cloud forests.

Lord Howe Island's unique approach to conservation

By Simran Jeet 04:35 pm Jul 16, 202404:35 pm

What's the story Lord Howe Island, a picturesque destination situated 599 km off mainland Australia's east coast, has been implementing a unique conservation strategy for the past four decades. The island restricts its tourist influx to only 400 visitors at any given time, aiming to safeguard its distinctive ecosystem and maintain the quality of life for its nearly 380 inhabitants. Anthony Riddle, a sixth-generation islander and businessman, told CNN that preserving this uniqueness sets them apart in the world.

Evolution

The journey from tourist hotspot to conservation haven

Lord Howe Island first gained popularity as a tourist destination in 1947. However, by the late 1970s, the island's residents recognized the need to protect their unique ecosystem. This led to Lord Howe Island being designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1982. The decision to limit tourism has been instrumental in preserving the island's natural beauty and biodiversity.

Conservation challenges

Preserving biodiversity amidst climate change threats

Today, Lord Howe Island is home to a plethora of rare plants and animals found nowhere else in the world. According to Lord Howe Environmental Tours, over 85% of the island is covered in native forest and approximately 70% has been designated as a Permanent Park Preserve, prohibiting any development. Despite these conservation efforts and the commitment of locals and tourists alike, climate change poses significant threats to the island's natural beauty with coral bleaching killing off reefs and rainforests dying.

Sustainable tourism

Island's eco-friendly lifestyle attracts tourists

Despite environmental challenges, Lord Howe Island continues to draw tourists with its commitment to an eco-friendly lifestyle. The island is fully booked through 2026, with visitors flocking to swim through coral reefs, enjoy pristine beaches, hike through cloud forests and participate in local conservation programs. Dean Hiscox, who operates Lord Howe Environmental Tours, stated that both residents and visitors share a "united desire to make sure that nature comes out on top."

Facts

Facts about Lord Howe Island

The island is renowned for exporting seeds of the Kentia Palm, the world's most favored indoor palm. About 80% of the island's electricity comes from a community solar grid. Ball's Pyramid, the tallest sea stack globally, located 14 miles southeast, offers prime diving spots with caves and diverse marine life. At the peak of Mount Gower, a popular hiking trail on Lord Howe Island, lies a rare and endangered cloud forest, created by abundant humidity levels.