Brushing your teeth twice a day is the most basic rule of oral care

5 oral hygiene habits everyone should follow

By Vinita Jain 02:48 pm Jul 06, 202602:48 pm

What's the story

Maintaining oral hygiene is essential for overall health and wellness. For beginners, developing a routine can seem daunting, but it doesn't have to be complicated. By incorporating simple habits into your daily life, you can achieve a healthy smile. These practices not only prevent dental issues but also promote fresh breath and confidence in social situations. Here are five easy oral hygiene habits that beginners can adopt for better dental health.