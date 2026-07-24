5 orange smoothies you'll love!
What's the story
Oranges are a powerhouse of vitamin C and fiber, making them the perfect ingredient for smoothies that can help improve digestion. The citrus fruit's natural enzymes can break down food and keep your digestive tract healthy. Adding oranges to your morning smoothie can be an easy way to kickstart your day with a digestive boost. Here are five orange smoothie recipes that can help improve digestion.
Tip 1
Orange and spinach smoothie
Combining oranges with spinach makes for a nutrient-rich smoothie.
Spinach is loaded with magnesium, which helps relax the muscles in the digestive tract.
Just blend one orange, a handful of spinach leaves, half a banana, and some water or almond milk until smooth.
This combination not only tastes good, but also supports digestion by providing essential nutrients.
Tip 2
Orange and ginger smoothie
Ginger is well-known for its digestive benefits, including reducing nausea and inflammation in the stomach.
To make an orange and ginger smoothie, blend one peeled orange, a small piece of fresh ginger root, half a cup of yogurt or plant-based alternative, and ice cubes, if desired.
The spicy kick from ginger complements the sweetness of the orange while aiding digestion.
Tip 3
Orange and carrot smoothie
Carrots are rich in fiber, which promotes regular bowel movements and keeps your digestive system healthy.
To prepare an orange and carrot smoothie, mix one peeled orange with one chopped carrot, 0.5 cup of pineapple chunks for added sweetness, and some water or coconut water until smooth.
This colorful blend is not just visually appealing but also great for gut health.
Tip 4
Orange and mint smoothie
Mint leaves provide a refreshing taste and help soothe an upset stomach by reducing bloating and gas.
For an orange-mint smoothie, mix one peeled orange with a handful of fresh mint leaves, half a cucumber for hydration, and some lemon juice for extra zestiness.
Blend well to enjoy this cooling drink that aids digestion.
Tip 5
Orange berry blast smoothie
Berries are packed with antioxidants that help reduce inflammation in the body, including the digestive tract area.
For an orange berry blast smoothie, blend one peeled orange with a handful of mixed berries (strawberries or blueberries), half a cup of Greek yogurt or plant-based alternative, and ice cubes if desired.
This fruity mix not only tastes good but also supports overall gut health.