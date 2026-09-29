How to use orange zest in cooking for extra flavor

Quinoa salad gets a refreshing twist with the addition of orange zest.

The citrus notes complement the earthy flavor of quinoa and add a burst of freshness.

Mix cooked quinoa with chopped vegetables like bell peppers, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes. Add a handful of fresh herbs, like parsley or mint, for extra flavor.

Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice, then finish off with grated orange zest for an invigorating touch.