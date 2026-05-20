How to grow oregano indoors

Growing oregano indoors can be a rewarding experience, giving you fresh herbs right from your kitchen. Oregano is a hardy herb that requires minimal care, making it perfect for indoor gardening. With the right conditions and care, you can have a thriving oregano plant all year round. Here are some practical tips to help you grow oregano indoors successfully.

Tip 1 Choosing the right pot Selecting the right pot is essential for growing oregano indoors. Choose a pot with drainage holes to avoid waterlogging, which can damage the roots. A container about six to eight inches in diameter would be perfect for one oregano plant. Make sure the pot is deep enough to accommodate the root system, but not too deep that excess soil retains moisture.

Tip 2 Providing adequate light Oregano needs plenty of light to grow well indoors. Place your plant near a south-facing window where it can get at least six hours of sunlight every day. If natural light isn't enough, you can use grow lights as an alternative. Keep the lights about 12 inches above the plant, and keep them on for 12 to 16 hours a day to mimic natural sunlight.

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Tip 3 Maintaining proper soil conditions The right soil mix is key to keeping your indoor oregano healthy. Use a well-draining potting mix, preferably one made for herbs or vegetables. You can also mix regular potting soil with sand or perlite to improve drainage. Keep the soil slightly moist, but never soggy, by watering only when the top inch feels dry.

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