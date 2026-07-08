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Love oregano? Try these vegetarian dishes

By Simran Jeet 04:24 pm Jul 08, 202604:24 pm

What's the story

A Mediterranean herb, oregano, is a staple in vegetarian cooking. Its aromatic flavor elevates the simplest of dishes, making them taste delicious. Oregano is not just flavorful, but also loaded with antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. This makes it an excellent choice for anyone looking to add flavor and nutrition to their meals. Here are some vegetarian dishes that make oregano shine.