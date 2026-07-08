Love oregano? Try these vegetarian dishes
What's the story
A Mediterranean herb, oregano, is a staple in vegetarian cooking. Its aromatic flavor elevates the simplest of dishes, making them taste delicious. Oregano is not just flavorful, but also loaded with antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. This makes it an excellent choice for anyone looking to add flavor and nutrition to their meals. Here are some vegetarian dishes that make oregano shine.
Dish 1
Oregano-infused vegetable pasta
Vegetable pasta with oregano is a classic dish that combines fresh vegetables with the rich taste of this herb. Saute vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes in olive oil. Add cooked pasta, and sprinkle generously with dried oregano. The heat releases the herb's essential oils, making the dish aromatic and flavorful. This simple yet satisfying meal can be enjoyed any time of the day.
Dish 2
Greek salad with oregano dressing
A Greek salad is incomplete without its signature oregano dressing. To make this refreshing salad, combine cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, olives, and feta cheese in a bowl. Whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and dried oregano to make the dressing. Drizzle it over the salad before serving for an added burst of flavor that complements the fresh ingredients perfectly.
Dish 3
Roasted vegetables seasoned with oregano
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of vegetables and enhances their flavors when seasoned well. Toss vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and broccoli with olive oil and minced garlic before sprinkling them with dried oregano. Roast in an oven until tender and slightly caramelized for a delicious side dish or main course option.
Dish 4
Oregano-spiced lentil soup
Lentil soup is a hearty meal option enriched by adding oregano into its mix. Start by sauteing onions and garlic until fragrant, add lentils along with vegetable broth or water, season generously using salt, pepper, and ground cumin if desired, and finally stir through chopped parsley leaves before serving hot from pot or bowl alike.