If you fancy a beach holiday in India, keep reading

India's coastline is dotted with many beaches, some of which are more popular than others. While some beaches are known for their beauty and unique experiences, others may not live up to the hype. This article aims to highlight a few Indian beaches that may be overrated, giving you an idea of where to go and where not to.

#1 Goa's Anjuna Beach: A crowded affair Anjuna Beach in Goa is famous for its nightlife and flea markets. However, the beach is often overcrowded with tourists, leaving little room for relaxation. The constant hustle and bustle can be overwhelming for those looking for a peaceful getaway. Further, the commercialization has led to a decline in cleanliness and serenity, making it less appealing than other lesser-known beaches in India.

#2 Juhu Beach: More noise than peace Juhu Beach in Mumbai is one of the most visited beaches in India, but it often disappoints with its crowded spaces and noise pollution from nearby traffic. The beach is littered with plastic waste and food stalls, which take away from its natural beauty. For those looking for some peace or a clean environment, Juhu may not be the best choice.

#3 Marina Beach: Limited activities available Marina Beach in Chennai is one of the longest urban beaches in the world, but it offers limited activities apart from long walks and enjoying sunrise or sunset views. The lack of water sports or recreational facilities makes it less exciting for adventure seekers. Also, the beach can get crowded during weekends and festivals, making it difficult to enjoy its vastness.

