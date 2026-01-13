These city lookouts may not be worth visiting

City lookouts are often marketed as must-visit spots to soak in the beauty of urban landscapes. However, not all of them live up to the hype. Some lookouts may be overcrowded, lack amenities, or simply not provide the best views. Here are five such city lookouts that may not be worth your time or money, keeping it factual and informative.

#1 Overcrowded Times Square view Times Square in New York City is famous for its bright lights and bustling atmosphere. However, the lookout can be overcrowded with tourists, making it difficult to enjoy the experience. The constant flow of people and traffic noise can detract from the enjoyment of the view. Additionally, nearby attractions often charge high prices for basic services like food and drinks.

#2 Disappointing Eiffel Tower perspective While the Eiffel Tower in Paris offers iconic views, many visitors find its observation decks disappointing due to limited visibility caused by surrounding buildings. The cost of entry can also be steep compared to other attractions in Paris that offer similar or better views without an admission fee.

#3 Underwhelming Sydney Tower Eye experience The Sydney Tower Eye provides panoramic views of Australia's largest city but has been criticized for its high ticket prices and long wait times. Some visitors feel that other areas around Sydney, such as Bondi Beach or Darling Harbour, provide equally stunning views at no cost and with fewer crowds.

#4 Lackluster CN Tower Observation Deck Toronto's CN Tower is one of Canada's most recognizable landmarks but has received mixed reviews from visitors who expected more from its observation deck experience. High ticket prices combined with limited time spent at the top due to elevator queues can leave some feeling underwhelmed by their visit.