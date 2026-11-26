5 overrated Greek islands you may want to skip
What's the story
The Greek islands are famous for their beauty and culture, but not all of them live up to the hype. Some islands are more popular than they deserve to be, owing to overcrowding and lack of unique experiences. If you are looking for a more authentic Greek experience, you might want to skip these overrated destinations. Here is a look at some of these islands and why they may not be worth your time.
#1
Santorini's crowded beaches
Santorini is famous for its stunning sunsets and whitewashed buildings, but its beaches tend to get crowded with tourists.
The island's volcanic sand beaches are not as pristine as those on other islands.
The constant influx of tourists can make it hard to enjoy a relaxing day by the sea.
If you are looking for quieter beaches with less footfall, you might want to explore other options in the Aegean Sea.
#2
Mykonos's high prices
Mykonos is known for its vibrant nightlife and luxurious lifestyle, but it comes with a steep price tag. Accommodation and dining costs on this island can be exorbitant compared to other Greek destinations.
While Mykonos has its charm, travelers seeking value for money might find better options elsewhere in Greece, where prices are more reasonable without compromising on beauty or culture.
#3
Rhodes's tourist traps
Rhodes has a rich history and beautiful landscapes, but it also has its share of tourist traps that can spoil the experience.
Some areas are flooded with souvenir shops and overpriced attractions that do not give you an authentic taste of local culture.
Travelers should be careful about where they go on Rhodes and seek out lesser-known spots that give you a more genuine experience.
#4
Corfu's commercialized areas
Corfu is a beautiful island with lush greenery and beautiful beaches, but some areas have become too commercialized.
Popular tourist spots are often packed with chain restaurants and shops catering to mass tourism, rather than authentic local experiences.
To avoid this commercialization, travelers can venture into less frequented parts of Corfu or visit during off-peak seasons, when crowds are thinner.
#5
Crete's overwhelming popularity
Crete is the largest Greek island and offers a lot in terms of history and natural beauty.
However, its popularity means many parts are crowded with tourists during peak seasons.
Famous sites like Knossos Palace can get especially busy, making it hard to enjoy them fully.
While Crete has much to offer, those looking for tranquility may want to visit lesser-known Greek islands instead during peak travel times.