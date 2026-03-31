Planning honeymoon in India? You may want to skip these

India is home to some of the most stunning honeymoon destinations, but some of them are a bit overrated. While they are popular, they may not offer the unique experiences couples are looking for. Here are some of those destinations that may not be worth the hype for newlyweds looking for something special.

#1 Manali: A crowded hill station Manali is often touted as a go-to honeymoon destination, but its popularity has led to overcrowding. The once-peaceful hill station is now packed with tourists all year round, making it difficult for couples to enjoy a quiet, romantic getaway. The local attractions are often overrun, and the serenity that many seek on their honeymoon can be hard to find amid the hustle and bustle.

#2 Goa: Beyond beaches and parties Goa is famous for its beaches and nightlife, but it has become synonymous with large crowds and commercialization. While there are some serene spots in Goa, many newlyweds find themselves amidst bustling beach shacks and crowded markets. For those looking for more than just sunbathing or partying, Goa may not offer the intimate experience they desire.

Advertisement

#3 Shimla: A colonial charm lost in crowds Shimla's colonial charm draws many honeymooners, but it has lost its allure with heavy commercialization. The once-quiet streets are now packed with tourists, making it difficult to enjoy leisurely walks or peaceful moments together. The charm of the British-era architecture is still there, but it comes with a price of crowded attractions and inflated prices.

Advertisement