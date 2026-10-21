5 stunning island alternatives to the Maldives
What's the story
The Maldives is a popular choice for luxury travelers, but there are many other Indian Ocean islands that offer a similar experience without the crowds. These destinations provide stunning landscapes, pristine beaches, and unique cultural experiences. From secluded beaches to vibrant marine life, these islands are perfect for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of traditional tourist spots. Here are some of these hidden gems.
#1
Seychelles: A natural paradise
Seychelles is an archipelago of 115 islands known for its breathtaking natural beauty.
The islands are home to lush jungles, granite cliffs, and white sandy beaches.
Seychelles also offers rich biodiversity with its national parks and marine reserves.
Visitors can indulge in snorkeling or diving to explore vibrant coral reefs, or hike through nature trails in Vallee de Mai Nature Reserve.
#2
Mauritius: Beyond luxury resorts
Mauritius is famous for its luxury resorts, but it has much more to offer than just opulence.
The island has diverse landscapes, from volcanic mountains to sugarcane fields.
Travelers can explore cultural sites such as Aapravasi Ghat, or indulge in water sports at Grand Baie.
The island's blend of cultures also reflects in its cuisine and festivals.
#3
Réunion: Adventure awaits
Réunion is an adventurous island with its dramatic volcanic landscapes and hiking trails.
The island is home to Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, which makes for an exciting trek.
For those looking for a more relaxed time, the island has beautiful beaches at Saint Gilles Les Bains, and lush forests at Cirque de Mafate.
#4
Comoro Islands: A cultural mosaic
The Comoro Islands, located between Madagascar and Mozambique, are a cultural mosaic with influences from Africa, Arabia, and France.
Each of the three islands has its own charm, from the volcanic peaks of Grande Comore to the sandy beaches of Moheli.
The islands are also rich in biodiversity, with endemic species such as the Comorian black parrot and the living corals around Anjouan.