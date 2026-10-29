Greece's overrated tourist spots: A list
What's the story
Greece is a country with rich history and culture, which is why it attracts millions of tourists every year. However, not all destinations live up to the hype. Some places are so overrated that they may not give you the authentic Greek experience you are looking for. Here are some of those spots that you might want to skip on your trip to Greece.
Beach crowds
Santorini's crowded beaches
While Santorini is famous for its stunning sunsets and whitewashed buildings, its beaches can be a letdown.
The beaches are often crowded with tourists, leaving little room for relaxation. The volcanic sand may not be everyone's cup of tea, either.
If you are looking for tranquility and less crowded shores, you may want to explore other islands in the Aegean Sea.
Party scene
Mykonos's party reputation
Mykonos is famous for its vibrant nightlife and party scene, but that is not all it is.
During the day, it can be quite quiet and expensive. If you are not into clubbing or high-priced bars, you may find Mykonos' daytime offerings limited.
Other Greek islands have more diverse activities without the party-centric focus.
Costly visit
Acropolis Museum's high entry fee
The Acropolis Museum in Athens is a must-see for history enthusiasts, but its high entry fee can be a deterrent for some tourists.
At €10 per person during peak season, it may seem steep when compared to other attractions in Greece that charge less or are even free.
If you are on a budget, consider visiting other archaeological sites that offer similar insights at a lower cost.
Tourist rush
Delphi's tourist influx
While Delphi holds immense historical significance as an ancient oracle site, it has become increasingly crowded with tourists in recent years.
The influx can take away from the experience of exploring this UNESCO World Heritage site at your own pace.
If you are looking for a more serene visit, consider visiting lesser-known archaeological sites across Greece instead.
Travel challenges
Meteora's accessibility issues
Meteora is famous for its stunning sites perched on towering rock formations, but getting there can be tricky.
The remote location requires a long drive or multiple transfers from major cities like Athens or Thessaloniki.
While the destination is breathtaking, the journey may not be worth it for all travelers, especially those looking for easy access without extensive planning.