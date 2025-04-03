Overrated tourist spots in Japan you might want to skip
What's the story
Japan is a country that is blessed with rich culture, history, and natural beauty.
While it has many attractions that fascinate travelers, some tourist spots may not be worth the hype.
These places tend to attract a huge crowd but may not deliver that unique experience you anticipated.
Here, we take a look at a few overrated tourist destinations in Japan you may want to skip.
Urban frenzy
Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing: More hype than substance
Shibuya Crossing is also often touted as one of the busiest pedestrian crossings in the world.
While it does live up to its name, many visitors find it underwhelming after witnessing the initial chaos.
The area can be overcrowded with tourists trying to capture the perfect photo or video, which detracts from its appeal as a cultural experience.
Iconic yet remote
Mount Fuji: A distant viewpoint
Mount Fuji is an iconic symbol of Japan, drawing millions of visitors every year.
But, what many tourists don't realize is how far they have to travel from Tokyo just to catch a glimpse of this majestic peak.
Weather conditions can also obscure views, leaving some disappointed after making the long journey without seeing much.
Nature overrun
Kyoto's Arashiyama Bamboo Grove: Crowded paths
The Arashiyama Bamboo Grove in Kyoto has been praised for the promise of peaceful strolls through towering bamboo, but it often fails due to being overcrowded.
Tourists end up fighting for space on the narrow paths of the grove.
This crowding takes away so much from the peace and makes it difficult to enjoy the natural beauty that should have characterized the experience.
Neon lights galore
Osaka's Dotonbori: Commercial overload
Dotonbori in Osaka is known for its colorful neon lights and lively atmosphere.
While it is visually stunning at night, some feel overwhelmed by it being commercial.
The busy roads are lined with shops and restaurants serving tourists primarily. These places give lesser of an authentic local experience.