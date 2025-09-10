Paddleboarding in Kerala's backwaters: A guide

Kerala 's backwaters provide a unique backdrop for paddleboarding, as you get to navigate the calm waters and verdant landscape. The activity combines adventure and serenity, as you can glide through narrow canals and expansive lakes. The experience is made all the more beautiful with the surrounding natural beauty and local culture. Paddleboarding here is not just about working out; it's a trip to India's most beautiful region.

#1 Choosing the right paddleboard Choosing the right paddleboard is essential for a comfortable outing. While beginners would opt for wider boards for stability, experienced paddlers would prefer narrower ones for speed. Inflatable boards are perfect for traveling purposes as they are easy to carry and can be packed away easily. Don't forget to check the weight capacity and length of the board according to your choice and skill level.

#2 Best time to visit Kerala The best time to paddleboard in Kerala's backwaters is between October and February when the weather is cooler and pleasant. During these months, the humidity levels are lower, making it more enjoyable to engage in outdoor activities. Skipping monsoon season from June to September ensures safer conditions, as the water levels can rise significantly during heavy rains.

#3 Essential gear for paddleboarding Proper gear increases safety and comfort while paddleboarding. A life jacket is a must, even if you are a good swimmer, along with sun protection like hats or sunscreen, since you will be spending hours on water surfaces. Footwear that gives a grip without restricting movement can avoid slips on wet surfaces.