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Gardening 101: 5 ways to pair vegetables and herbs
Make the most of your garden with these plant pairings

Gardening 101: 5 ways to pair vegetables and herbs

By Simran Jeet
Oct 05, 2026
02:53 pm
What's the story

Companion planting is an age-old technique that involves growing two or more plants together for mutual benefits. This practice can enhance growth, deter pests, and improve soil health. In home gardens, pairing vegetables with herbs can lead to a bountiful harvest. Here are five effective vegetable-herb pairings that can boost your garden's productivity and flavor profile.

Pairing 1

Carrots and dill

Carrots and dill make a great pair, as the latter attracts beneficial insects, such as ladybugs and lacewings.

These insects prey on carrot pests like aphids.

Further, dill's deep roots can help break up compacted soil, allowing carrots to grow better.

Plant dill seeds between carrot rows to maximize this partnership.

Pairing 2

Tomatoes and basil

Tomatoes and basil are a classic combo that goes well in the kitchen and in the garden.

Basil is said to improve tomato flavor and ward off pests like whiteflies and mosquitoes.

Plant basil around tomato plants to reap the benefits of this aromatic herb's pest-repelling properties.

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Pairing 3

Cabbage and thyme

Thyme is an excellent companion for cabbage, as it repels cabbage moths with its strong scent.

This herb also improves the flavor of cabbage when grown nearby.

Plant thyme around your cabbage plants to protect them from pests naturally, without using chemicals.

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Pairing 4

Lettuce and chives

Chives are known to deter aphids, which are common pests of lettuce. Their presence can keep your lettuce healthy without any chemical intervention.

Growing chives alongside lettuce not only protects the latter, but also adds a mild onion flavor to salads when harvested together with fresh leaves from both plants regularly throughout the growing season.

Pairing 5

Beans and corn

Beans and corn make a perfect duo in companion planting.

Corn provides natural support for climbing bean vines, while beans add nitrogen back into the soil, which benefits both plants' growth.

Plant beans at the base of corn stalks for a symbiotic relationship that maximizes space and resources.

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