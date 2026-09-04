Love sweet treats? Try these palm sugar recipes
What's the story
Palm sugar, a natural sweetener derived from the sap of palm trees, is becoming a popular choice for its unique flavor and health benefits. Unlike refined sugar, palm sugar retains essential nutrients like iron, zinc, and potassium. Its low glycemic index makes it a favorite among those looking to manage their blood sugar levels. Here are five delicious recipes that highlight the versatility of palm sugar in everyday cooking.
Caramel delight
Palm sugar caramel sauce
Creating a rich caramel sauce with palm sugar is easy and rewarding.
Just melt palm sugar with butter over medium heat until it turns golden brown. Add cream slowly while stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
This sauce can be drizzled over desserts like ice cream or used as a dip for fruits.
The distinct flavor of palm sugar adds depth to traditional caramel recipes.
Sweet treats
Coconut palm sugar cookies
For those who love baking, coconut palm sugar cookies are a delightful twist on classic cookies.
Combine flour, baking soda, and salt in one bowl. In another bowl, cream together butter and coconut palm sugar until light and fluffy.
Add vanilla extract and mix well before incorporating dry ingredients.
Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes, or until edges are golden brown.
Breakfast boost
Palm sugar syrup for pancakes
Start your morning with homemade palm sugar syrup drizzled over pancakes or waffles.
To make this syrup, combine equal parts water and palm sugar in a saucepan over medium heat until dissolved completely. Let it simmer for five minutes before removing from heat.
This syrup offers a unique sweetness that complements breakfast dishes beautifully, without overpowering other flavors.
Refreshing beverage
Thai iced tea with palm sugar
Thai iced tea made with palm sugar is an exotic drink option, perfect for warm days or special occasions.
Brew black tea leaves with spices like star anise and cinnamon sticks until strong in flavor.
Strain out solids before adding boiled water mixed with dissolved palm sugar syrup.
Chill before serving over ice cubes, topped off with evaporated milk for creaminess.
Tropical indulgence
Sticky rice mango dessert
Sticky rice mango dessert is a traditional favorite that gets an upgrade with palm sugar.
Cook glutinous rice and mix with coconut milk and a pinch of salt. Stir in melted palm sugar for sweetness.
Serve with sliced ripe mangoes, and garnish with toasted sesame seeds for added texture and flavor.
This dish is a perfect blend of sweetness and creaminess, ideal for any occasion.