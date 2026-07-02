Top paragliding spots in Switzerland
What's the story
Switzerland's paragliding spots are famous for their breathtaking views and thrilling experiences. From the majestic Alps to the serene lakes, these places offer an unmatched opportunity to soar through the skies and enjoy panoramic views. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced paraglider, Switzerland has something for everyone. Here are some of the best paragliding spots in Switzerland, each with its own unique charm and challenges.
Interlaken
Interlaken: The adventure hub
Interlaken is famous for its adventure sports, especially paragliding. The place offers breathtaking views of the Eiger, Monch, and Jungfrau mountains. The takeoff point at Beatenberg gives you an elevation of over 1,300 meters, ensuring long flights with stunning views of Lake Thun and Lake Brienz. The place is perfect for beginners, with experienced instructors available to guide you through your first flight.
Engelberg
Engelberg: Alpine beauty
Engelberg is another popular destination for paragliding lovers. The place is surrounded by towering peaks and lush green valleys, making it a perfect place to take off from. The Titlis mountain provides a high-altitude launch site, giving you the chance to glide over snow-capped peaks and alpine meadows. Engelberg is ideal for those looking for a mix of scenic beauty and thrilling rides.
Lucerne
Lucerne: Lake views
Lucerne's paragliding experience is unique as it combines lake views and mountain scenery. The take-off point near Emmetten gives you a stunning view of Lake Lucerne and surrounding mountains, like Rigi and Pilatus. This spot is perfect for those who want to enjoy a peaceful flight while soaking in the beauty of Swiss nature.
Lauterbrunnen
Lauterbrunnen: Valley flights
Lauterbrunnen is famous for its deep valleys and dramatic cliffs, making it perfect for adventurous paragliders. The valley is dotted with several waterfalls, which add to the already stunning views during your flight. You can glide over lush green pastures, with quaint Swiss villages dotting the landscape below you. It is a must-visit for those who love nature's untouched beauty.