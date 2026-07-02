Soar over these breathtaking Swiss spots

Top paragliding spots in Switzerland

By Simran Jeet 04:17 pm Jul 02, 202604:17 pm

What's the story

Switzerland's paragliding spots are famous for their breathtaking views and thrilling experiences. From the majestic Alps to the serene lakes, these places offer an unmatched opportunity to soar through the skies and enjoy panoramic views. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced paraglider, Switzerland has something for everyone. Here are some of the best paragliding spots in Switzerland, each with its own unique charm and challenges.