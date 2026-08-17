Paragliding over Mount Mulanje: A guide
What's the story
Paragliding over Mount Mulanje offers a unique perspective of one of Africa's most stunning landscapes. Located in Malawi, this majestic mountain range is famous for its steep cliffs and lush greenery. For adventure lovers, paragliding over Mount Mulanje is a thrilling way to experience the area's natural beauty. From the best time to visit to what you need to know before you go, here is everything you need to know about this adventure.
Timing
Best time for paragliding
The best time for paragliding over Mount Mulanje is during the dry season, which lasts from April to October.
During these months, the weather is more stable, with fewer rain showers, making for better flying conditions.
The visibility is also better during this time, allowing pilots to enjoy the breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape without any interruptions.
Gear
Essential gear and equipment
Before heading out for paragliding, make sure you have all the necessary gear and equipment.
A well-fitted harness is essential for safety and comfort during flight.
A helmet protects against any potential head injuries. Additionally, having a reserve parachute can be a lifesaver in case of emergencies.
It is also important to check all equipment thoroughly before each flight to ensure everything is in working order.
Weather
Understanding weather conditions
Weather plays a major role in paragliding activities.
Pilots must keep an eye on wind speed and direction, as strong winds can make flying difficult or dangerous.
Ideally, wind speeds between 10 and 20 km/h are ideal for safe flights.
Knowing local weather patterns will help pilots make informed decisions about when it's safe to fly.
Regulations
Navigating local regulations
Before paragliding over Mount Mulanje, it is important to be aware of local regulations and guidelines.
Certain areas may have restricted access or require permits for flying activities.
It is advisable to check with local authorities or experienced guides who are familiar with these regulations to ensure compliance and avoid any legal issues during your adventure.