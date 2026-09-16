Think parsley is just a garnish? Try these recipes
What's the story
Often overlooked, parsley is a humble herb that can elevate a dish like no other. Famous for its fresh flavor and vibrant color, parsley is a staple in kitchens around the world. Not just a garnish, this versatile herb can be the star of the show in many recipes. Here are five parsley-filled dishes that highlight its potential beyond decoration.
Dish 1
Parsley pesto delight
Parsley pesto is a refreshing twist on the classic basil version.
Blend fresh parsley leaves with garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and lemon juice for a zesty sauce that goes well with pasta or as a spread on sandwiches.
The bright green color and unique taste make it an interesting alternative to traditional pestos.
Dish 2
Tabbouleh salad twist
Tabbouleh salad is a Middle Eastern dish that highlights parsley as its main ingredient.
The dish consists of finely chopped parsley, mixed with bulgur wheat, tomatoes, cucumbers, mint leaves, and lemon juice.
This refreshing salad is not only healthy, but also packed with flavors that complement the earthiness of the parsley.
Dish 3
Parsley-infused rice pilaf
Parsley-infused rice pilaf is an aromatic side dish that goes well with any main course.
Cooked rice is sautéed with onions and garlic before mixing in chopped parsley and vegetable broth for flavor.
The result is a fragrant pilaf where the subtle taste of parsley shines through every grain.
Dish 4
Chimichurri sauce magic
Chimichurri sauce is an Argentinian condiment that celebrates parsley's boldness.
Made by mixing chopped parsley with garlic, red wine vinegar, olive oil, oregano, and chili flakes, this sauce adds zest to grilled vegetables or tofu.
Its tangy and herbaceous profile makes it an ideal companion for those who love vibrant flavors without overpowering the dish.
Dish 5
Parsley potato cakes
Parsley potato cakes are an innovative way to use this herb in savory treats.
Mashed potatoes are mixed with finely chopped parsley, onions, flour, salt, and pepper before being shaped into patties and pan-fried until golden brown.
These cakes offer crispy exteriors with soft interiors, infused with the subtle yet distinct flavor of freshly chopped parsley.