Never tried parsnips? These recipes are a good start
What's the story
Often overshadowed by more popular root vegetables, parsnips have a unique flavor and versatility that can elevate several dishes. These creamy, slightly sweet roots make for an excellent ingredient in both traditional and innovative recipes. From soups to desserts, parsnips can be used in unexpected ways that highlight their distinct taste. Here are five surprising parsnip-based dishes that showcase the vegetable's culinary potential.
Dish 1
Parsnip and apple soup
Parsnip and apple soup is a delightful blend of sweet and savory flavors.
The natural sweetness of parsnips pairs beautifully with the tartness of apples, creating a creamy soup that's perfect for chilly days.
Simply sauté onions, add sliced parsnips and apples, and then blend with vegetable broth until smooth.
This dish is not just comforting but also packed with nutrients.
Dish 2
Parsnip fries with rosemary
For a healthier twist on traditional fries, try parsnip fries seasoned with rosemary.
Cut parsnips into thin strips, toss them in olive oil and fresh rosemary, and bake until crispy.
These fries offer a satisfying crunch with an earthy flavor that complements the natural taste of parsnips.
They make an excellent side dish or snack option.
Dish 3
Mashed parsnips with garlic
Mashed parsnips provide a creamy alternative to mashed potatoes, without losing the comforting texture we all love.
Boil parsnips until tender, then mash them with roasted garlic for added depth of flavor.
The result is a smooth side dish that goes well with various main courses, while adding its subtle sweetness.
Dish 4
Parsnip cake with cinnamon
Parsnip cake is an unexpected treat that highlights the root vegetable's versatility in desserts.
Grate fresh parsnips into your favorite spice cake batter, along with cinnamon, for warmth and depth of flavor.
Bake as usual for a moist cake that has hints of spice and sweetness from the parsnips themselves—perfect for those who enjoy unique dessert experiences.
Dish 5
Roasted parsnip chips
Roasted parsnip chips are an easy-to-make snack option that brings out the natural sugars in this root vegetable when cooked at high heat.
Slice the vegetable thinly using a mandoline slicer, if possible. Toss the slices lightly in olive oil. Roast them until golden brown around the edges.
They should be crispy outside and tender inside, like potato chips.