How to wear pastels this summer

Pastel colors are a summer favorite, giving off a soft, cool vibe. Celebrities often sport these shades, making them a go-to for summer fashion. From red carpets to casual outings, pastels are a celebrity staple. Here is a look at how celebrities wear pastels in summer, giving you style inspiration for the season.

Celebrity style 1 Soft pinks on the red carpet Soft pinks have been a celebrity red carpet favorite. Stars like Emma Stone and Blake Lively have been spotted in pastel pink gowns that are elegant, yet understated. The color goes well with different skin tones and gives a fresh look. Pairing soft pink with minimal accessories keeps the focus on the outfit, making it perfect for formal events.

Celebrity style 2 Mint green casual wear Mint green has also been a favorite among celebrities for casual summer wear. Stars like Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez have been seen in mint green tops or dresses that are both stylish and comfortable. This color goes well with denim or white bottoms, making it versatile for day-to-day wear. The cool tone of mint green also keeps you feeling fresh on warm days.

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Celebrity style 3 Lavender hues at music festivals Lavender hues are a festival favorite among celebrities, thanks to their dreamy vibe. Stars like Dua Lipa and Vanessa Hudgens have been spotted in lavender outfits that scream fun and style. Be it a flowy dress or a matching set, lavender is a go-to for outdoor events. This pastel shade goes well with bohemian accessories, making it a perfect pick for music festivals.

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Celebrity style 4 Baby blue beach outfits Baby blue is a celebrity favorite for beach outings, thanks to its calming vibe. Stars like Jennifer Aniston and Blake Lively have been spotted in baby blue swimsuits or cover-ups, which go perfectly with the ocean backdrop. This color looks great with sandy shores and gives off a relaxed vibe, perfect for seaside adventures.