Pathiri also holds cultural importance in Kerala's festivals and celebrations

How pathiri became a beloved Kerala flatbread

By Vinita Jain 02:49 pm Jun 30, 202602:49 pm

What's the story

Pathiri, a traditional flatbread from the Malabar region of Kerala, has a rich history and cultural significance. This simple yet versatile dish has been a staple in many households for centuries. Made primarily from rice flour and water, pathiri is known for its soft texture and ability to pair with various curries and side dishes. Its journey through history reflects the culinary traditions of Kerala and its adaptability over time.