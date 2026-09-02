Bet you haven't tried pav bhaji like this
What's the story
Pav bhaji is a popular Indian street food that has become a breakfast staple in many households. The dish, which consists of a spicy vegetable mash served with buttered bread rolls, is loved for its taste and quick preparation. While the traditional pav bhaji has its own charm, there are several variations that can make your morning meal even more exciting. Here are five must-try pav bhaji variations for breakfast.
Variation 1
Paneer pav bhaji delight
Paneer pav bhaji is another delicious twist where paneer cubes are added to the mix.
The soft texture of paneer goes perfectly with the spicy bhaji, giving a rich taste.
To prepare this, add crumbled paneer while cooking the vegetables, and let it blend well with the spices.
Serve it hot with buttered pav, and garnish with fresh coriander leaves for extra flavor.
Variation 2
Cheese pav bhaji indulgence
For cheese lovers, cheese pav bhaji is a heavenly option.
Just grate some cheese on top of the hot bhaji, and let it melt into the mix.
The creamy texture of melted cheese makes the dish even more delicious, without overpowering its original taste.
This variation is especially loved by kids and those who want to indulge in a cheesy breakfast treat.
Variation 3
Mixed vegetable pav bhaji
Mixed vegetable pav bhaji adds an extra nutrition punch by using a variety of vegetables, such as peas, carrots, and bell peppers.
This variation not only adds more flavors but also makes the dish healthier by adding more vitamins and minerals.
The key is to cook each vegetable properly before mashing them together with spices for an even consistency.
Variation 4
Sweet corn pav bhaji twist
Adding sweet corn to pav bhaji gives it a sweet crunch that goes perfectly with its spiciness.
Just add boiled sweet corn kernels while making the bhaji, and mash them well with other vegetables.
This twist gives you an interesting contrast between sweet and spicy flavors, making every bite exciting.
Variation 5
Spicy green chutney pav bhaji
For those who love their food spicy, green chutney pav bhaji is the way to go.
Just mix green chutney made with coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chilies, lemon juice, and spices into the bhaji mix before serving it with buttered pavs on the side.
This way, you get an extra kick of heat without compromising on taste or texture.