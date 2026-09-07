Peaceful getaways: 5 Tuscan towns you'll love

Perched on a hilltop, Cortona gives breathtaking views of the Valdichiana Valley.

This ancient town, which dates back to Etruscan times, is famous for its narrow streets and historical buildings.

Visitors can explore the Diocesan Museum and enjoy local art galleries.

The town also hosts various festivals throughout the year, celebrating its cultural heritage.

With its peaceful ambiance and stunning scenery, Cortona is a must-visit for history buffs.