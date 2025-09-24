Lakeside getaways: 5 spots in Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe has some of the most beautiful lakeside getaways, perfect for those looking for peace and quiet. These hidden gems are a perfect combination of natural beauty and cultural richness, making them ideal for travelers looking for a break from the hustle and bustle of city life. From pristine waters to lush greenery, these destinations promise an unforgettable experience.

#1 Tranquil shores of Lake Balaton Lake Balaton in Hungary is one of the largest lakes in Central Europe. Famous for its calm waters and picturesque surroundings, it is a perfect place for relaxation. The region is dotted with charming villages where you can enjoy local cuisine and culture. You can also indulge in activities like sailing or cycling along the scenic paths by the lake.

#2 Serene beauty of Lake Bled Lake Bled in Slovenia is famous for its fairytale-like setting, with an island in the middle and a castle overlooking it. The calm waters of the lake are perfect for rowing or taking a leisurely walk around its perimeter. The surrounding hills also offer hiking trails with panoramic views of this stunning landscape.

#3 Peaceful retreat at Lake Ohrid Spanning the border between North Macedonia and Albania, Lake Ohrid is one of Europe's oldest and deepest lakes. Its crystal-clear waters are home to unique biodiversity, making it a UNESCO World Heritage site. Visitors can explore ancient churches on its shores or take boat tours to discover hidden coves.

#4 Calm escape to Plitvice Lakes National Park Plitvice Lakes National Park in Croatia is famous for its cascading waterfalls and vibrant turquoise lakes. Interconnected by wooden walkways, the park offers a peaceful escape into nature. You can explore hiking trails through lush forests, witnessing the park's natural beauty up close.