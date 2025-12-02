Peanut chikki: Here's how you can prepare this delightful treat

Peanut chikki is a popular street-style breakfast option that combines convenience with nutrition. This simple yet delicious snack is made from roasted peanuts and jaggery, making it a favorite among those looking for a quick meal on the go. Its popularity stems from its ease of preparation and the energy it provides, making it an ideal choice for busy mornings. Here's how to prepare this delightful treat.

#1 Ingredients needed for preparation To prepare peanut chikki, you will need roasted peanuts, jaggery, ghee, and water. These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores. The key is to use good quality jaggery as it gives the chikki its signature sweetness. Roasted peanuts should be fresh to ensure the best flavor and crunchiness in the final product.

#2 Step-by-step preparation guide Begin by melting jaggery with a little water in a pan until it forms a one-string consistency. Add ghee to prevent sticking. Once ready, mix in the roasted peanuts thoroughly so that they are well-coated with the jaggery syrup. Pour this mixture onto a greased surface or tray, and flatten it evenly using a rolling pin or spatula before it cools down completely.

Tip 1 Tips for perfect texture To achieve the perfect texture for your peanut chikki, ensure that you do not overcook the jaggery syrup as it may become hard when cooled. The right consistency should be sticky but not too soft or runny. Also, greasing your hands lightly with ghee while handling the hot mixture can help shape it without sticking.