Peanut chaat: A crunchy snack you can make at home
What's the story
Peanut breakfast chaat is a delightful street food-inspired dish that combines the rich flavors of peanuts with a medley of spices and ingredients. This quick and easy recipe is perfect for those looking for a nutritious start to the day. With its crunchy texture and savory taste, peanut breakfast chaat offers a unique twist on traditional morning meals. Here's how you can prepare this flavorful dish at home.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for chaat
To make peanut breakfast chaat, you will need roasted peanuts, chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, coriander leaves, lemon juice, chaat masala, salt, and sev (crispy noodles).
These ingredients come together to create a harmonious blend of flavors that tantalize the taste buds.
Preparation
Preparation steps to follow
Start by crushing the roasted peanuts coarsely.
In a mixing bowl, combine the crushed peanuts with finely chopped onions, tomatoes, and green chilies.
Add freshly chopped coriander leaves for added freshness.
Squeeze some lemon juice over the mixture for tanginess.
Sprinkle chaat masala and salt according to taste.
Serving tips
Serving suggestions for best taste
Serve the prepared chaat in small bowls or plates as an appetizing breakfast option or snack.
Top each serving generously with sev for added crunchiness.
You can also garnish it with extra coriander leaves or pomegranate seeds for visual appeal.
Nutrition insights
Nutritional benefits of peanuts
Peanuts are loaded with protein and healthy fats, making them an excellent source of energy for the day.
They are also rich in vitamins E and B6, which are important for the body to function properly.
Peanuts also provide dietary fiber, which helps in digestion and keeps you full longer after eating this delicious chaat.