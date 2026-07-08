Peanuts v/s hazelnuts: Which one should you choose?
What's the story
Peanuts and hazelnuts are two popular nuts often compared for their nutritional benefits. Both are packed with healthy fats, protein, and essential nutrients, but they differ in terms of their specific nutritional profiles. Knowing these differences can help you make informed dietary choices, depending on your health goals. Here's a look at the nutritional differences between peanuts and hazelnuts.
#1
Protein content comparison
Peanuts are famous for their high protein content, giving around 25% of their weight as protein. This makes them a great choice for those looking to up their protein intake without animal products. Hazelnuts, on the other hand, have a lower protein content (about 15% of their weight). While both nuts provide a good amount of protein, peanuts are more suited for those looking for higher protein levels.
#2
Fat composition analysis
Both peanuts and hazelnuts are rich in healthy fats, but their compositions differ. Peanuts mainly consist of monounsaturated fats, which are good for heart health. Hazelnuts also have monounsaturated fats, but are richer in polyunsaturated fats as well. These differences can affect how each nut impacts cholesterol levels and overall cardiovascular health.
#3
Vitamin and mineral content
Hazelnuts are particularly rich in vitamin E and B vitamins, such as thiamine and riboflavin. They also provide minerals like magnesium and copper. Peanuts also give a good amount of B vitamins, especially niacin, and minerals such as phosphorus and magnesium. While both nuts provide essential vitamins and minerals, hazelnuts have an edge in vitamin E content.
Tip 1
Caloric value considerations
When considering caloric intake, it's important to note that both peanuts and hazelnuts are energy-dense foods. Peanuts have around 567 calories per 100 grams, while hazelnuts have approximately 628 calories per 100 grams. If you are watching your calorie intake closely, you may want to consider these values when adding either nut to your diet regularly.