Pearl millet porridge is a simple yet filling breakfast option

Stay fuller for longer with these pearl millet recipes

By Simran Jeet 10:39 am Jun 11, 202610:39 am

What's the story

Pearl millet, or bajra, is a nutritious grain that has been part of traditional diets for centuries. It is packed with fiber, protein, and essential minerals, making it an excellent choice for those looking to manage their weight. Adding pearl millet to your breakfast can keep you full and energetic throughout the day. Here are some practical tips on how to add pearl millet to your morning routine.