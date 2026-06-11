Stay fuller for longer with these pearl millet recipes
What's the story
Pearl millet, or bajra, is a nutritious grain that has been part of traditional diets for centuries. It is packed with fiber, protein, and essential minerals, making it an excellent choice for those looking to manage their weight. Adding pearl millet to your breakfast can keep you full and energetic throughout the day. Here are some practical tips on how to add pearl millet to your morning routine.
Tip 1
Start with pearl millet porridge
Pearl millet porridge is a simple yet filling breakfast option. To prepare it, cook pearl millet grains in water until they soften. You can add milk or plant-based alternatives for creaminess. Sweeten with honey or natural sweeteners like dates if you prefer. This porridge gives you a good dose of fiber and keeps you full for a long time.
Tip 2
Mix pearl millet flour pancakes
Another great way to enjoy pearl millet is by making pancakes with its flour. Combine pearl millet flour with water or milk, and add spices like cumin or coriander for flavor. Cook the batter on a skillet until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes are gluten-free and offer a hearty start to the day.
Tip 3
Add pearl millet to smoothies
For those who prefer liquid breakfasts, adding pearl millet flour to smoothies can be an excellent option. Blend your favorite fruits, like bananas or berries, with yogurt or plant-based milk, and add a tablespoon of pearl millet flour for added nutrition. This way, you get the benefits of pearl millet without changing the taste much.
Tip 4
Try pearl millet upma
Pearl millet upma is a savory breakfast dish prepared by roasting pearl millet grains and cooking them with vegetables like carrots, peas, and bell peppers. Season it with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and turmeric powder for flavor. This dish not only fills you up, but also gives you essential nutrients required for the day.