Peonies require consistent moisture

How to grow peonies at home

By Simran Jeet 10:44 am Jun 11, 202610:44 am

What's the story

Peonies are a favorite among gardeners for their stunning blooms and pleasant fragrance. However, growing peonies can be a bit tricky if you do not know the right techniques. From selecting the right location to understanding watering needs, knowing these key aspects can help you grow healthy peonies. This article lists essential tips to help you grow peonies successfully, making your garden colorful and fragrant.