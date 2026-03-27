Native to Australia , pepperberry is a versatile spice that has been used in traditional dishes for centuries. With its unique flavor profile, pepperberry can elevate the most mundane of recipes. From savory to sweet, this spice can be used in a variety of ways to add depth and complexity to your meals. Here are five traditional recipes that highlight the versatility of Australian pepperberry.

Dish 1 Pepperberry-infused damper bread Damper bread is a staple in Australian cuisine, often baked over campfires. By adding pepperberry into the dough, you get a subtle spiciness that goes perfectly with the bread's rustic texture. Just mix flour, baking powder, salt, water, and a teaspoon of ground pepperberry. Bake until golden brown for a delightful twist on this classic bread.

Dish 2 Spicy pepperberry bush tucker stew Bush tucker stew is a hearty dish that showcases native ingredients. Adding pepperberry gives an earthy flavor that complements root vegetables like carrots and potatoes. Start by sauteing onions and garlic before adding diced vegetables and vegetable broth. Stir in two teaspoons of ground pepperberry and simmer until everything is tender.

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Dish 3 Pepperberry berry jam Making jam with native berries and pepperberry creates an aromatic spread for breakfast or snacks. Combine equal parts of berries (like mulberries or bush tomatoes) with sugar in a pot over medium heat until it thickens into jam consistency. Add half a teaspoon of ground pepperberry for an unexpected kick.

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Dish 4 Pepperberry-infused native salad A refreshing salad can be elevated by using pepperberry as part of its dressing or seasoning mix. Use fresh greens such as kangaroo grass or warrigal greens, then top them off with sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and avocados, drizzled with olive oil mixed with lemon juice and sprinkled generously with finely ground dried leaves from the native shrub.