The right way to toast almonds, walnuts, and more

Tip 1

Choose the right nut variety

Selecting the right type of nut is key to getting the best results. Almonds, walnuts, pecans, and hazelnuts are some of the most popular choices for toasting. Each nut has its own unique flavor profile, which gets enhanced when toasted. Try different varieties to see which one suits your taste best. Not only does this choice affect flavor, but it also impacts texture and how well they blend with other ingredients.