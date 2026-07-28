Fresh persimmons? Try these easy recipes
What's the story
Persimmons are deliciously sweet and versatile fruits that can be used in some recipes. They are rich in vitamins and antioxidants, making them a healthy addition to your diet. Here, we bring you five delightful recipes that highlight the natural sweetness of persimmons. From breakfast to dessert, these dishes are sure to please your taste buds and add a unique twist to your meals.
Smoothie
Persimmon smoothie delight
A persimmon smoothie is an easy way to start your day on a healthy note.
Blend one ripe persimmon with half a banana, 1 cup of almond milk, and 1 tablespoon of honey for a creamy drink.
The combination of fruits gives you a boost of energy and essential nutrients.
You can add ice cubes for an extra chill, or sprinkle some chia seeds on top for added texture.
Salad
Persimmon salad sensation
For a refreshing salad, mix sliced persimmons with mixed greens, walnuts, and feta cheese.
Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for dressing.
This salad balances sweet and savory flavors perfectly, while providing you with healthy fats from the nuts and protein from the cheese.
It's an ideal choice for lunch or as a side dish at dinner parties.
Oatmeal
Baked persimmon oatmeal
Baked persimmon oatmeal makes for a comforting breakfast option.
Combine two cups of rolled oats, one cup of diced persimmons, one teaspoon of cinnamon, and two cups of milk in a baking dish.
Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes until golden brown on top.
This dish offers fiber-rich oats, along with the natural sweetness of persimmons.
Jam
Persimmon jam spread
Making persimmon jam is an excellent way to preserve this fruit's flavor throughout the year.
Cook four cups of chopped persimmons with 2 cups each of sugar and water until thickened into a jam-like consistency (about 45 minutes).
Once cooled completely, store it in jars in the refrigerator up to three weeks.
Use it as a spread on toast or biscuits.
Tart
Persimmon tart treat
A persimmon tart makes for an elegant dessert option.
Prepare pastry dough as per package instructions, line tart pan, and then fill with thinly sliced fresh ripe *hachiya* variety persimmons arranged artistically atop the crust.
Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes until lightly browned edges appear.
Allow cooling before serving, dusted lightly with powdered sugar, if desired.