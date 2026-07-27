The most scenic natural parks around Perth

Kings Park and Botanic Garden is one of the world's largest inner-city parks. Sprawled over 400 hectares, it offers breathtaking views of Perth's skyline and Swan River.

The park features native Australian flora, walking trails, and picnic spots. Visitors can explore the em War Memorials em or take guided tours to learn about the region's biodiversity.

It's a perfect spot for families and those looking to unwind in nature.