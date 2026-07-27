The most scenic natural parks around Perth
What's the story
Perth, Australia's sun-kissed capital, is famous for its lively beaches and urban life. However, beyond the city limits, lie some of the most beautiful natural parks waiting to be explored. These parks are perfect for those looking for a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. From lush greenery to rare wildlife, these hidden gems promise an unforgettable experience for nature lovers.
#1
Kings Park and Botanic Garden: A green oasis
Kings Park and Botanic Garden is one of the world's largest inner-city parks. Sprawled over 400 hectares, it offers breathtaking views of Perth's skyline and Swan River.
The park features native Australian flora, walking trails, and picnic spots. Visitors can explore the em War Memorials em or take guided tours to learn about the region's biodiversity.
It's a perfect spot for families and those looking to unwind in nature.
#2
John Forrest National Park: A wildlife haven
Just a short drive from Perth, John Forrest National Park is a wildlife lover's paradise. The park is home to kangaroos, emus, and over 100 species of birds.
It features several walking trails ranging from easy to challenging treks.
The park's picturesque waterfalls and wildflower displays during spring make it an ideal spot for photography enthusiasts.
Visitors can also enjoy cycling on designated paths within the park.
#3
Yanchep National Park: Caves and koalas
Yanchep National Park is famous for its limestone caves and koala population. The Crystal Cave tour gives a glimpse into an underground world of stalactites and stalagmites.
You can also walk along the Koala Boardwalk to see these cute creatures up close in their natural habitat.
The park also has picnic areas, making it a perfect day trip destination for families.
#4
Mundaring Weir: Engineering marvel in nature
Mundaring Weir is an engineering marvel set in stunning natural surroundings. Built in the late 19th century as part of Australia's Golden Pipeline Scheme, it was vital for water supply between Kalgoorlie and Perth.
Today, it offers scenic views, along with walking trails like Bibbulmun Track, which stretches over 1,000 kilometers across Western Australia.
This makes it perfect for hiking enthusiasts looking for adventure outside the city limits.
#5
Serpentine National Park: Waterfalls galore
Serpentine National Park is famous for its stunning waterfalls, especially during the winter months when the water flow is at its peak.
The park features several walking trails, including a path leading to the Serpentine Falls lookout point. Here, visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.
Picnic areas are available throughout the park, making it an ideal spot for families and friends to gather and enjoy nature's beauty.