Peru's most overrated tourist spots: A list

While Machu Picchu is a must-visit, its trails are often overcrowded. The Inca Trail, which is famous for its breathtaking views, can get extremely crowded during peak seasons.

The influx of tourists can make the experience less enjoyable, as you would have to deal with long waits and limited space on narrow paths.

If you want to enjoy the site more peacefully, consider visiting during off-peak months or exploring alternative routes.