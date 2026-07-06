How to eat pho the right way
What's the story
Pho, the iconic Vietnamese noodle soup, is more than just a meal. It is a cultural experience that comes with its own set of etiquettes. Knowing these customs can make your dining experience more enjoyable and respectful. From how to use chopsticks to the right way of adding condiments, these etiquettes give you an insight into Vietnamese culture and traditions. Here are five key etiquettes to follow when enjoying pho.
Tip 1
Using chopsticks correctly
Chopsticks are essential when eating pho. Use them to pick up noodles and other ingredients from your bowl. Do not stick them upright in your bowl as it resembles a funeral rite in Vietnamese culture. Instead, lay them gently across the top of your bowl when not in use.
Tip 2
Adding condiments thoughtfully
Condiments like lime, chili peppers, and pho are often served alongside pho. Add them according to your taste but don't overdo it at first. Taste the broth before modifying it too much with these extras so you can appreciate its original flavor.
Tip 3
Slurping noodles politely
Slurping noodles is not considered rude in Vietnam; rather, it is a compliment to the chef. It indicates that you are enjoying your meal and helps cool down hot noodles as you eat them. Just make sure your slurping doesn't get too loud or disruptive.
Tip 4
Sharing food graciously
Sharing food is a common practice when eating pho with family or friends. If someone asks for some of what you have or offers you some of theirs, accept graciously without hesitation. This practice strengthens bonds between diners and shows generosity.
Tip 5
Respecting mealtime traditions
Mealtime traditions also include waiting for the eldest person at the table to start eating before you dig in yourself, if applicable. Also, avoid talking with your mouth full as it goes against basic dining etiquette everywhere around the world, including Vietnam!