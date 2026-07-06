Chopsticks are essential when eating pho

How to eat pho the right way

By Vinita Jain 01:07 pm Jul 06, 202601:07 pm

What's the story

Pho, the iconic Vietnamese noodle soup, is more than just a meal. It is a cultural experience that comes with its own set of etiquettes. Knowing these customs can make your dining experience more enjoyable and respectful. From how to use chopsticks to the right way of adding condiments, these etiquettes give you an insight into Vietnamese culture and traditions. Here are five key etiquettes to follow when enjoying pho.