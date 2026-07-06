Barre workouts combine ballet-inspired moves with small isometric exercises

Pilates v/s barre: Which is better for muscle tone?

By Vinita Jain 09:58 am Jul 06, 202609:58 am

What's the story

Pilates and barre are two popular workout regimens that focus on flexibility and muscle tone. Both workouts have their own unique benefits, which is why they are loved by fitness enthusiasts all over the world. While Pilates focuses on core strength and alignment, barre mixes ballet-inspired movements with elements of yoga and Pilates. Here's a look at how both can help you with flexibility and muscle tone.