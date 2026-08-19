How to do pin curls at home
What's the story
Pin curls are a classic hairstyle technique that can give you those beautiful, vintage waves. They are easy to do at home and require very few tools. With the right technique, you can achieve salon-like results without spending a fortune. This guide will take you through the steps to master pin curls at home, giving you tips on preparation, styling, and maintenance for perfect curls every time.
Tip 1
Prepare your hair properly
Before you start with pin curls, it's important to prep your hair well.
Start with clean, dry hair. Apply a light mousse or styling gel to give your hair some grip and hold.
This will make it easier to curl and keep the style intact for longer.
Make sure the product is evenly distributed through your hair before moving on to the next step.
Tip 2
Sectioning your hair correctly
Sectioning is key to getting even pin curls.
Start by dividing your hair into four sections: two on each side of your head.
Secure each section with clips so that they stay out of the way while you work on one section at a time.
Smaller sections will give you tighter curls, while bigger ones will give you looser waves.
Tip 3
Rolling techniques for best results
Roll each section of hair around your finger or a small roller, depending on how tight you want the curl to be.
Secure each roll with a bobby pin close to the scalp, making sure it is secured well, but not too tight to hurt.
Repeat this process until all of your hair is pinned up.
Tip 4
Setting time for optimal curls
The time you keep your pin curls in place is the key to how well they turn out.
Ideally, let them set for at least 30 minutes, but if you have time, leave them for a few hours or overnight for the best results.
This will give your curls time to set properly, giving you long-lasting waves.
Tip 5
Unraveling and styling tips
Once you remove all the pins, gently unravel each curl without combing through them too much, as this could cause frizzing or loss of definition in the style itself.
Use fingers instead of brushes when separating strands, as this helps maintain volume throughout, without flattening any part down unnecessarily.
Finish off by applying hairspray lightly over the entire head, if desired, ensuring everything stays in place all day long!