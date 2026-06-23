Pincurling: A hair trick for perfect curls
What's the story
Pincurling is a classic hairstyling technique that has stood the test of time. It is a simple yet effective way to create curls without using heat. The method involves pinning small sections of hair into spirals, allowing them to set naturally. This vintage styling trick can be used for various occasions, giving you a timeless look with minimal effort. Here are some essential tips and tricks to master pincurling like a pro.
Tip 1
Choosing the right products
Selecting the right products is key to successful pincurling. Use a lightweight mousse or styling gel to give your hair some grip and hold. This will make sure that your curls stay in place all day long. Avoid heavy products, as they can weigh down your hair and make it difficult for the curls to form properly.
Tip 2
Sectioning your hair properly
Proper sectioning is key to evenly distributed curls. Divide your hair into small sections depending on how tight or loose you want the curls to be. For tighter curls, opt for smaller sections; for looser ones, go for bigger ones. Make sure each section is uniform for consistent results throughout your hairstyle.
Tip 3
Pinning techniques explained
The way you pin your curls can affect their final look. For classic pincurls, wrap each section around two fingers, and secure it with a bobby pin at the base of the curl. Make sure the pin goes through all layers of hair so that it holds securely without slipping out.
Tip 4
Setting time matters
Letting your pincurls set properly is key to getting the best results. Ideally, you should leave them in for at least 30 minutes before taking them out. If you have time, leave them overnight while you sleep comfortably. This will ensure that the curls are well-formed and last longer once you take them out in the morning.