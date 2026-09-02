Pineapple adds a tasty twist to these everyday dishes

Pineapple fried rice is a colorful dish that combines the sweetness of pineapple with savory elements like vegetables and spices.

Cooked rice is stir-fried with chunks of fresh pineapple, bell peppers, peas, and cashews. A dash of soy sauce and curry powder adds depth to the flavors.

This dish is not only visually appealing but also offers a harmonious blend of sweet and savory notes.