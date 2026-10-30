Pineapple v/s kiwifruit: Which is better for digestion?
What's the story
Pineapple and kiwifruit are two popular fruits known for their digestive benefits. Both are packed with enzymes that can help in digestion, but they work in different ways. While pineapple is known for bromelain, kiwifruit has actinidin as its star enzyme. Knowing how these fruits help in digestion can help you make better dietary choices. Here's how pineapple and kiwifruit can help you with digestion.
#1
Bromelain in pineapple
Bromelain is a group of enzymes found in pineapple that helps break down proteins. This makes it easier for the body to digest protein-rich foods.
Bromelain also has anti-inflammatory properties, which may help reduce swelling and pain associated with digestive issues.
Eating pineapple or taking bromelain supplements may improve digestion by aiding protein breakdown and reducing inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract.
#2
Actinidin in kiwifruit
Actinidin is an enzyme unique to kiwifruit that helps break down proteins, much like bromelain.
However, actinidin works more quickly than some other digestive enzymes, making it a great option for those who want immediate relief from bloating or discomfort after eating protein-rich meals.
Kiwifruit also contains fiber, which helps regular bowel movements and promotes overall digestive health.
#3
Nutritional benefits beyond digestion
Apart from aiding digestion, both pineapple and kiwifruit are loaded with vitamins and minerals essential for your health.
Pineapples are a great source of vitamin C and manganese, while kiwis provide vitamin C, vitamin K, and potassium.
Including these fruits in your diet can improve your immunity and bone health, in addition to promoting digestion.
Tip 1
Tips for incorporating these fruits into your diet
To reap the digestive benefits of pineapple and kiwifruit, you can add them to smoothies, salads, or eat them as snacks between meals.
For those sensitive to acidity from citrus fruits like pineapples, pairing them with low-acid foods like bananas or yogurt can help balance flavors while still reaping health benefits.