Bouldering 101: Top spots, tips, and more

Africa is home to some of the best bouldering destinations, pulling climbers from all corners of the globe. With its unusual landscapes and difficult terrains, Africa can be explored by climbers at some of the most amazing bouldering spots. From the granite formations in South Africa to the sandstone cliffs in Morocco , each of the places has its own challenges and experiences to offer.

#1 Rocklands: A climber's paradise Rocklands in South Africa is famous for its dozens of boulders littering a stunning landscape. The place sees a lot of climbers during winter when conditions are perfect for climbing. The region has over 2,000 established problems from beginner-friendly routes to advanced challenges. Climbers can find a variety of rock types and textures, making it an all-around spot for everyone.

#2 Cederberg Mountains: Rugged beauty The Cederberg Mountains serve as another ideal spot for bouldering lovers traveling to South Africa. Famous for their rugged beauty, these mountains give climbers a plethora of routes to choose from, with mind-blowing scenery all around. The sandstone formations here are ideal for those wanting to challenge themselves on different surfaces and angles. With so much on offer, climbers can spend days exploring this mesmerizing region.

#3 Tafraout: Hidden gem in Morocco Often overlooked, Tafraout in Morocco is also a bouldering gem in Africa. Located within the Anti-Atlas Mountains, the area features stunning granite formations that are a challenge for the most seasoned climbers. The peculiar landscape promises a variety of problems for all levels of climbers, all while offering breathtaking views at every corner.