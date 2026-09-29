Pistachios v/s walnuts: Comparing their nutrition
What's the story
Pistachios and walnuts are two of the most popular nuts, both of which provide unique nutritional benefits. While both are healthy, they differ in their nutrient profiles. Knowing these differences can help you make better dietary choices. In this article, we will look at the nutritional content of pistachios and walnuts, and how each can contribute to a balanced diet.
#1
Protein content comparison
Pistachios are known for their protein content, delivering around six grams of protein per ounce.
This makes them a great choice for vegetarians looking for plant-based protein sources.
Walnuts, on the other hand, offer about four grams of protein per ounce.
While walnuts are slightly lower in protein than pistachios, they still provide a good amount of this macronutrient.
#2
Fat composition differences
Both pistachios and walnuts are high in healthy fats but differ in their composition.
Walnuts are particularly high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are great for heart health.
Pistachios have more monounsaturated fats than walnuts, which are also good for heart health.
Including either nut in your diet can help you get healthy fats.
#3
Vitamin and mineral content
Pistachios are rich in vitamin B6 and potassium, which are important for energy production and muscle function.
Walnuts are an excellent source of magnesium and phosphorus, which are important for bone health and energy production.
Both nuts also provide other essential vitamins and minerals that contribute to overall health.
#4
Caloric value considerations
When it comes to caloric value, pistachios have around 160 calories per ounce, while walnuts have around 185 calories per ounce.
If you are watching your calorie intake, it is worth noting that pistachios have slightly fewer calories than walnuts.
However, both can be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet, without significantly impacting daily caloric intake.