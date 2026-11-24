Pithla bhakri: The simple Maharashtrian meal you must try
What's the story
Pithla bhakri is a simple yet flavorful meal from Maharashtra. The dish is a combination of spicy gram flour curry (pithla) and unleavened flatbread (bhakri). It is a staple in many Maharashtrian households and is loved for its simplicity and taste. The dish is usually made with easily available ingredients, making it an economical option for everyday meals. Here is a look at this traditional meal.
#1
Ingredients that make it special
The key ingredients of pithla are gram flour, turmeric, mustard seeds, green chilies, and curry leaves.
The bhakri is made using jowar or bajra flour, which gives it a unique texture and flavor.
These ingredients not only make the dish delicious but also add to its nutritional value. Gram flour is a good source of protein, while jowar and bajra provide fiber.
#2
Cooking method made easy
To make pithla, gram flour is cooked with spices in water until it thickens into a smooth consistency.
Mustard seeds are tempered in oil, along with green chilies and curry leaves, to add aroma and flavor.
The bhakris are prepared by kneading the flour with water into a dough and rolling them into flat rounds before cooking on a hot griddle.
#3
Nutritional benefits of pithla bhakri
Pithla bhakri is not just tasty but also healthy.
The dish is rich in protein from gram flour, which helps repair muscles and keeps you energized throughout the day.
The fiber from jowar or bajra aids digestion and keeps you feeling full longer.
Plus, the spices used in pithla also have anti-inflammatory properties.
#4
Tips for perfect preparation
For perfect pithla, make sure to whisk the gram flour well before cooking to avoid lumps. Cook it on a low flame while stirring continuously until you get a smooth consistency.
For bhakris, make sure your dough isn't too dry or too wet; it should be just right so that you can roll out evenly, without cracks forming on the surface during cooking on griddles.