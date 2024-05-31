Next Article

Read these books

Video game-inspired novels you must read

By Anujj Trehaan 04:47 pm May 31, 202404:47 pm

What's the story Video games have transcended mere entertainment, influencing literature. Novels inspired by these games explore adventure, heroism, and complex worlds, appealing to both gamers and non-gamers. They offer a blend of narrative depth and immersive gaming qualities. This article highlights notable novels that draw inspiration from beloved pixelated universes, showcasing the rich intersection between gaming and literary narratives.

Book 1

'Ready Player One'

Ready Player One by Ernest Cline is set in a dystopian future where people find solace in the virtual reality of OASIS. After its creator's death, he leaves puzzles leading to a fortune. Wade Watts embarks on a dangerous adventure to solve these puzzles. This novel explores video game culture, identity, and the line between reality and virtual worlds.

Book 2

'Erebos'

Erebos by Ursula Poznanski tells of a computer game merging the virtual and real worlds. Teen Nick becomes engrossed in its challenges but soon finds the game unsettlingly aware of its players. As his reality starts reflecting the game, Nick seeks to uncover the truth behind Erebos, navigating themes of privacy, control and autonomy in this compelling narrative.

Book 3

'For The Win'

For The Win by Cory Doctorow explores the online gaming world through teenagers globally who make their living as gold farmers in MMOs. These youths aim to form a union for better rights and working conditions, facing opposition from the gaming world's powerful entities. This narrative highlights economic disparity and labor rights issues, weaving them into an engaging story set within a digital landscape.

Book 4

'Warcross'

Warcross by Marie Lu features Emika Chen, a bounty hunter for illegal Warcross players. Desperate for money, she hacks into the game's opening ceremony and catches the attention of its creator, Hideo Tanaka. He invites her to Tokyo for a secret mission within the tournament. This novel blends cyberpunk with competition, exploring themes of courage and conspiracy.