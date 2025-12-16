Plank leg raises: 5 amazing benefits

Plank leg raises are a great exercise to strengthen your core and improve your overall fitness. This simple yet effective move targets multiple muscle groups, making it a great addition to any workout routine. By adding plank leg raises to your regimen, you can expect improved stability, better posture, and enhanced athletic performance. Here are five surprising benefits of this exercise that highlight its importance in building a strong core.

#1 Enhances core stability Plank leg raises are great for improving core stability as they work on the abdominal muscles and lower back. By keeping the body in a plank position and moving the legs, you engage these muscles more than regular planks. This added engagement helps improve balance and coordination, which is important for day-to-day activities and sports.

#2 Improves posture Doing plank leg raises regularly can improve your posture by strengthening the muscles that support the spine. A strong core keeps the spine aligned, which reduces the risk of slouching or back pain. Better posture not only makes you look good but also improves your breathing and digestion.

#3 Boosts athletic performance Athletes can benefit from plank leg raises as they improve overall performance by enhancing power and agility. The exercise targets key muscle groups used in running, jumping, and other athletic activities. By incorporating this move into training routines, athletes may experience improved speed and endurance.

#4 Increases calorie burn Plank leg raises are a great way to increase calorie burn, as they are high-intensity exercises that work multiple muscle groups at once. The combination of holding a plank position while lifting legs requires a lot of energy, resulting in higher calorie expenditure than static exercises.