Plank jacks with a resistance band add an element of cardio to your core workout

5 plank variations using resistance bands

By Vinita Jain 10:41 am Jul 07, 202610:41 am

What's the story

If you are looking to improve your core stability, resistance bands can be a great tool. They add an extra layer of challenge to regular planks, making them more effective. By adding bands, you can target different muscle groups and improve your balance and coordination. Here are five plank variations using resistance bands that can help you with core stability.