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5 plank variations using resistance bands
Plank jacks with a resistance band add an element of cardio to your core workout

5 plank variations using resistance bands

By Vinita Jain
Jul 07, 2026
10:41 am
What's the story

If you are looking to improve your core stability, resistance bands can be a great tool. They add an extra layer of challenge to regular planks, making them more effective. By adding bands, you can target different muscle groups and improve your balance and coordination. Here are five plank variations using resistance bands that can help you with core stability.

Front resistance

Band-resisted front plank

The band-resisted front plank requires you to anchor a resistance band under your feet and hold it with both hands in front of you. This variation increases the tension on your core muscles as you try to maintain stability against the pulling force of the band. It engages your abs, obliques, and lower back muscles, giving you a comprehensive core workout.

Side lift

Side plank with band lift

For the side plank with band lift, wrap a resistance band around your top arm and anchor it at the bottom. As you perform a side plank, lift the banded arm toward the ceiling against its resistance. This variation targets the obliques and shoulders, while improving lateral stability.

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Jumping Jack

Plank jacks with resistance band

Plank jacks with a resistance band add an element of cardio to your core workout. Place the band around your ankles or feet, and perform plank jacks by jumping your feet in and out while maintaining a plank position. The added resistance challenges your lower body muscles and enhances overall coordination.

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Push-up pull

Plank to push-up with band pull

In plank to push-up with band pull, secure one end of a resistance band under each hand while in a plank position. As you transition from plank to push-up position, pull one end of the band towards you with each push-up. This variation engages both upper body and core muscles effectively.

Single leg extension

Single-leg plank with band extension

For single-leg plank with band extension, loop one end of the resistance band around one foot, and anchor it at the other end. Extend the leg with the band behind you while holding a single-leg plank position. This variation improves balance and strengthens both legs and core simultaneously.

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