Planning a peaceful lakeside reading retreat event

By Anujj Trehaan 04:23 pm Dec 30, 202404:23 pm

Location

Choosing the perfect location

Begin by selecting a lakeside destination that is no more than a two-hour drive from big cities. This way, it will be both easily accessible and peaceful. It must have basic facilities such as bathrooms and places to picnic. If you anticipate more than 20 guests, you may need to obtain a permit. Be sure to review the rules in your area.

Reading list

Curating your reading list

A carefully curated reading list is key to your retreat's success. Choose books that mirror themes of nature, self-discovery, or peace to harmonize with your setting. Providing a variety of genres—fiction, non-fiction, poetry—will appeal to a broader range of participants. Ensure you share the list with attendees at least one month prior to the retreat so they have ample time to buy or borrow books from their local library.

Seating

Planning comfortable seating arrangements

Comfort is crucial for hours of undisturbed reading. Ask attendees to carry their own folding chairs or blankets for sitting. Or, if your budget permits, you can rent chairs for approximately $2 a piece. Set up seating in small circles or semi-circles facing the lake. This way, you create both a sense of privacy and a platform for discussion among readers who want to discuss what they are reading.

Refreshments

Organizing light refreshments

Keeping guests hydrated and fueled is important, particularly if they'll be spending several hours outside. Plan light vegetarian snacks such as fruits, nuts, and sandwiches that are easy to consume outside. For drinks, sell water bottles at $1 each and consider herbal teas, which can be served hot or cold depending on the weather. Considering dietary restrictions when planning your menu helps everyone feel comfortable.

Discussions

Facilitating book discussions

While many guests will be perfectly happy with quiet reading, some might enjoy the opportunity to discuss their books in a more structured setting. Set aside designated times for book discussions so those interested can share insights and debate plot twists without disrupting others who prefer peace and quiet. Having discussion leaders who've read the books can be useful to steer conversations and ensure everyone stays engaged.